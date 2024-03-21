Gophers to face Indiana State in NIT second round

Mike Mitchell Jr. #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates a turnover against the Michigan State Spartans in first half at Williams Arena on February 06, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team will stay on the road for the second round of the NIT.

The Gophers (19-14) will face Indiana State at 1 p.m. Sunday in a game that will be televised on ESPN2. Minnesota is still alive after beating Butler 73-72 on Tuesday behind 25 points from Dawson Garcia, and 11 points and 15 assists from Elijah Hawkins, who also had the game-winning free throws with five seconds to play.

The Sycamores advanced with a win over SMU Wednesday night. Indiana State is a No. 1 seed in the NIT and is 29-6 on the season.

The Gophers have not faced Indiana State since 2011.