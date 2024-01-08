Gophers extend win streak to 7 after beating Maryland, 65-62

The Gophers men's basketball team beat Maryland 65-62 on Sunday to improve to 12-3 and 3-1 in the Big Ten. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It might be time to buy into Ben Johnson and the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team.

The Gophers have largely been an afterthought in Johnson’s first two seasons. Between injuries and a lack of depth, Minnesota entered the season 22-39 overall and 6-33 in the Big Ten. It’s time to erase those first two seasons from your memory.

The Gophers returned from their holiday break and opened some eyes with a come-from-behind 73-71 win at Michigan. Sunday night, they trailed Maryland 29-22 at the half and came back for a 65-62 win over the Terrapins. Minnesota has won seven straight, is 12-3 on the season and is 3-1 in the Big Ten.

The Gophers have already won more games overall than last season, and in league play, and it’s early January. It’s Minnesota’s first 3-1 start in Big Ten play since the 2016-17 season. They finished that year 24-10, 11-7 in the league and Richard Pitino was the Big Ten Coach of the Year. The season ended with an NCAA Tournament loss to Middle Tennessee State.

This is the most confident the Gophers have looked under Johnson.

"There are expectations now. You can talk about it, but you have to go through it," Johnson said after Sunday’s win over Maryland at Williams Arena. "This is another really good win. It shows we can be competitive with a lot of teams in this league if we play our style and stick to who we are."

At Michigan, the Gophers’ backcourt led the way as Mike Mitchell Jr. and Elijah Hawkins combined for 32 points. Minnesota had five players in double figures, including 13 points and 12 rebounds from Dawson Garcia, and 12 points and eight rebounds from Pharrel Payne off the bench.

Sunday, freshman Cam Christie led four players in double figures with 12 points. Payne again imposed his will with eight points, six rebounds and two blocks. Braeden Carrington, after returning to the team from a break to take care of his mental health, had probably his best game of the season. Carrington had eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, and spent most of the game guarding Donta Scott, Maryland’s top offensive player.

The Gophers finally have depth, their talent is playing well, they’re staying healthy and they’re starting to turn heads. Next up is a date with Indiana Friday night at Assembly Hall.