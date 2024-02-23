Gophers dispatch Ohio State and Jamison Battle in 88-79 win

The Barnyard student section lightly booed former Gopher wing Jamison Battle when he was introduced in the Ohio State starting lineup at Williams Arena on Thursday.

It turned out, they were just warming up their vocal cords.

With the rest of The Barn crowd joining in, Battle was jeered relentlessly every time he touched the ball throughout the game, with students mixing in a few explicit chants to try to twist the knife.

Despite the soundtrack, Battle scored well in the first half but faded in the second as the Gophers didn’t trail in an 88-79 win over the Buckeyes.

“It’s nothing personal; it’s just business at the end of the day,” Dawson Garcia said about playing against his former teammate. “They were just another team that was unfortunately in the way for them. We just came out and did what we did.”

The Gophers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) have won two straight home games before going on the road for a pair. Thursday’s win was a Quad 2 victory, which won’t do much to move their NET ranking nor affect their outside-looking-in position for the NCAA tournament.

Point guard Elijah Hawkins led Minnesota with a career-high 24 points, while Garcia contributed 20 and Pharrel Payne 15.

The Buckeyes (15-12, 5-11) have now lost 17 straight games, which breaks a school record set across the 1996-98 seasons. Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 25, while Battle, who left the U via the NCAA transfer portal last spring, finished with 21 on 5 of 10 shooting from 3-point range.

Pulling out all the stops, the Barnyard even called on Amaya Battle, a sophomore guard on the Gophers women’s basketball team, to razz her big brother. They pictured her in the crowd holding up a white board that read: “Your sister’s better!”

The Gophers created separation midway through the second half with an 8-0 run — which included a Battle turnover and missed 3-pointer — to make it 65-50.

Battle heard boos into the last minute, but he wouldn’t go away, hitting a 3-pointer to make it 86-79 with 18 seconds left.

Gophers fans gave some positive reinforcement later in the second half in appreciation of Parker Fox. The reserve forward had contributed key buckets, free throws, rebounds, strong defense and a steal, so when he subbed out fans showed their appreciation. One even bowed down to the Mahtomedi native.

But when it came to pointing a finger at Battle, he actually started it. When he scored 25 points in the Buckeyes’ 84-74 win over the U in Columbus on Dec. 3, the Robbinsdale native let the Gophers know he was having a big game with trash talk and stare-downs of his former team.

Battle led all scorers with 13 first-half points, making all three of his 3-point attempts. When he hit his third one to tie the game at 30-30, the crowd was silent.

“I don’t know if — I’m sure there was a little bit there,” Johnson said on the added aspect for playing going up against Battle. “But I think it was more of, they know how much protecting home matters. I think that was a big part of it. I’m sure some of it from last game, too. This was a revenge game, too, in terms of we didn’t want to get swept.”

In the handshake line postgame, Johnson shook Battle’s hand as if we was any other player. Gophers players gave some light hugs to Battle, while Fox added a special handshake to his fellow Minnesotan.

Battle, however, didn’t offer a last word; he did not speak postgame to reporters covering Ohio State.

