Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi leaving for Michigan State

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is in line to take the same job at Michigan State, two source confirmed to the Pioneer Press on Sunday.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck has had offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca twice leave for lateral jobs within the Big Ten — to Penn State in 2019 and to Rutgers in 2022.

Now Fleck must find a coordinator on the defensive side after Rossi, the highest-regarded assistant coach at Minnesota, has made a similar exit. As Rossi’s profile increased, he received recent pay raises and new contracts at the U in recent years.

Rossi was in the first year of a new three-year contract that paid him $1.1 million, with a buyout of $250,000, according to data requests.

Rossi started at the U in a quality control role in 2017 and worked with the defensive line in 2018 before being promoted to be the U’s DC since midway through the 2018 season. Rossi’s units improved to be in the top 10 in the nation in the last few years, but fell off that mark in 2023. Minnesota slipped to 60th in the nation in total defense at 373 yards per game and were 71st in scoring defense at 27 points per game.

The current top option to assume Rossi’s role in the short-term is co-defensive coordinator Nick Monroe, the first-year cornerbacks coach. A source said all other defensive coaches are expected to remain at the U, and the play caller for the Quick Lane Bowl is to be determined. The candidate pool for full-time DC will look at both internal and external options, the source said.

Fleck has also hired from within on the offensive side with Greg Harbaugh becoming the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after Ciarrocca left after last season.

Rossi would join new Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith’s staff. He came over from Oregon State to replace Mel Tucker, who was fired in midseason.

The exit of Rossi could have immediate consequences in the 2024 recruiting class. Michigan State has joined the battle for Brady Pretzlaff, a highly-regarded linebacker from Gaylord, Mich. He was on a visit to see the Spartans this week.

