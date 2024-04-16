Gophers cornerback and lineman enter the NCAA transfer portal

The Gophers football team has had its first players this spring exit the program via the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Tariq Watson has entered the portal, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press on Tuesday. 247sports first reported the news.

Watson, of Gretna, La., made 10 tackles playing in all 13 games last season. He appeared in line to be a backup cornerback this fall to Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson, a transfer portal addition from Bucknell.

Redshirt freshman lineman Cade McConnell said on X he will enter the portal as well on Tuesday.

McConnell, of Choctaw, Okla., did not play in his first two seasons at Minnesota. He appeared likely to be a backup at both center and guard entering this fall.

The transfer portal opened Monday and will close at the end of April.

