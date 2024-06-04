Which Gophers are competing at the NCAA track & field meet this week?

The Gophers will be well-represented at this week's NCAA outdoor track & field championships in Eugene, Ore. The women are coming off a team championship at the Big Ten outdoors, and the men have three individual Big Ten champions competing. A closer look:

Gophers women

Zoie Dundon, redshirt freshman — Big Ten champion in 3000m steeplechase is making her first NCAA outdoor appearance after finishing 14th place at regionals.

Shelby Frank, senior — Big Ten champion in hammer throw finished first place at regionals with a distance of 222-11 and second in discus with a distance of 197-2.

Odell Frye senior — NCAA qualifier in two events with the women's 4x100 relay team and in 100 meters with a 12th place finish at regionals.

Anthonett Nabwe, redshirt freshman — Big Ten runner-up and school record holder in shot put qualified for her first outdoor nationals with a distance of 57-8 1/2 for sixth place at regionals.

Diarra Sow, redshirt freshman — First appearance at NCAAs after finishing 10th at regionals in the triple jump with a distance of 44-4.

Alliyah McNeil, Victory Godah, Zariyah Black, Frye — This foursome helped the Gophers reach the NCAA outdoor meet in the women's 4x100 meter relay for the third straight year after finishing 10th at regionals.

Gophers men

Devin Augustine, junior — Big Ten champion in the 100 meters qualified for nationals in the 200 meters with a 12th-place finish in a time of 20.66 seconds at the NCAA West Regional.

Charles Godfred, freshman — Big Ten champion and school record holder in the long jump qualified with a jump of 25-7 1/4 to finish seventh place at regionals in Arkansas.

Angelos Mantzouranis, redshirt freshman — Big Ten champion in the hammer throw qualified for his first NCAA meet with a toss of 238-1 to finish first place at the West regional.