Gophers claw back from Garcia injury, huge first-half deficit to stop Nebraska

Dawson Garcia's first Big Ten home game was shortened because of an ankle injury Wednesday early in the first half, but his Gophers teammates had his back to get their first Big Ten win this season.

The breakout season that the 6-11 junior had been having so far came to a sudden halt when he limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly, but Garcia returned to the floor just before halftime.

Garcia went scoreless in just seven minutes Wednesday night, but the Gophers erased a 17-point deficit in the first half to pull off a 76-65 comeback victory against the Cornhuskers at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (6-3, 1-1) outscored Nebraska 52-26 in the second half with five players scoring in double figures. Joshua Ola-Joseph had 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half. Braeden Carrington and Pharrel Payne contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively. And Elijah Hawkins finished with 12 points and a season-high 11 assists.

After starting the season 7-0, the Huskers (7-1, 0-1 in the Big Ten) dropped their second straight game after being held to just 30% shooting in the second half. Brice Williams had a team-high 18 points, but he only scored one point in the second half.

Johnson had a deeper team than last season, but the Gophers had struggled to establish other scoring options besides Garcia before Wednesday. He ranked second in the Big Ten with 20.5 points after a career-high 36 points in Sunday's loss at Ohio State.

The only other Gophers player averaging double figures entering Wednesday was freshman Cam Christie (11.0 points), who got his first start this season against Nebraska. The Gophers needed more than just one player to show up to replace Garcia's production.

Trailing 42-29 early in the second half, the Gophers went on a 13-0 run to tie the game with Mike Mitchell Jr.'s layup. Mitchell, who had 12 points, then nailed a three-pointer to give them their first lead since early in the first half, going up 47-44 near the 11-minute mark.

The Huskers, who were held to 1-for-10 shooting from the field to open the second half, were outscored 33-9 when Payne muscled in a layup for a 57-48 Minnesota lead with 8:46 left. The Barn crowd energized the Gophers during a rally spearheaded by seven straight points from Ola-Joseph, including an alley-oop dunk in transition.

It was a complete turnaround from how bleak the Gophers' night seemed to start the game.

Christie's three with 17:34 left in the first half gave the Gophers their first lead. But it was bittersweet with Garcia sidelined seconds earlier, rolling his ankle landing on Payne's foot after a defensive rebound.

Garcia returned to the bench just under five minutes left in the first half, but the Huskers went into halftime with a 39-24 advantage. The Gophers won for the first time this season when trailing at the half.

Coming out on the losing end against Nebraska in recent years was a sign of how far the Gophers men's basketball program had fallen in the Big Ten's pecking order, but Wednesday's effort could be a turning point.