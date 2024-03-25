Gophers Bob Motzko talks NCAA Tournament
The Gophers men's hockey team faces Omaha in the NCAA Tournament Thursday night in Sioux Falls.
It’s officially Madness.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
Sprinkle led Utah State to the NCAA tournament in his only season as head coach. The Aggies won their first-round game before losing to Purdue on Sunday.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
Ohtani said he was the victim of embezzlement. We still have questions.
Start the fantasy hockey week right with these pickups, led by a productive defenseman on the Maple Leafs.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the instant classic and finish between Houston and Texas A&M in the second round of March Madness. All three share their biggest takeaways from the first weekend of the tournament including Purdue's dominance so far and Kentucky's collapse against Oakland.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Kyle Smith is fresh off leading Washington State to its first NCAA tournament since 2008 this spring.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Law Murray from The Athletic to talk about the G League Ignite shutting down, the perilous position of the Golden State Warriors, Doc Rivers’ reputation and the Los Angeles Clippers.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.
The Broncos are feeling frisky with that No. 12 pick.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Gio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter have put the drama behind them, to the benefit of the USMNT.
For the third time in as many tries in the tournament's brief existence, the USMNT lifted the Concacaf Nations League winner's trophy.
The Cowboys' challenge: Can they rely on their core trifecta to go all the way, when in recent postseasons they’ve struggled to go *any* of the way?
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
The USMNT beat Mexico 2-0, dos a cero, yet again, on two gorgeous goals.