Gophers Ben Johnson talks NIT
Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson talked Monday about accepting a bid to the NIT and facing Butler Tuesday night.
Keith Dambrot has led Duquesne to its first NCAA appearance in more than 40 years this season.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
The payroll error in 2022, the league said, was not done in an effort to circumvent the salary cap in any way.
The road to a championship once again goes through undefeated South Carolina, which secured its second consecutive No. 1 overall seed.
What made Donald so great? It's not a short answer.
March Madness is damn near perfect. If anything, the 'First Four' should be wiped out.
The NCAA women's tournament bracket was officially revealed on Sunday afternoon.
You don't want to go overboard picking upsets in your bracket, but you don't want to go all chalk either. Scott Pianowski reveals five teams set to surprise.
With teams like Stanford, NC State, Utah and Tennessee, as well as mid-major powers and No. 1 seed Texas, this region is set for chaos.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Scottie Scheffler won the weekend, but Max Homa nearly crushed a dude's skull and Wyndham Clark suffered the unlucky break of the year.
The Braves are aiming for a seventh straight division title. The Phillies have other ideas.
Here are seven teams who could capture March magic this year.
In today's edition: Diving into the men's and women's brackets, Scottie and Carlos go back-to-back at the "fifth majors," Aaron Donald retires, and more.
The vaunted Big East secured only three NCAA tournament bids after a trio of its bubble hopefuls were among the last teams left out of the field.
How can the betting world guide bracket picks?
Ohio State went 6-2 to close out the season after Jake Diebler took over.
Selection Sunday is here.
This year’s committee only made one mistake when choosing bubble teams, but some of its seeding decisions were head-scratching to say the least.
While Caitlin Clark and Iowa received a very tough path to the Final Four, the region should provide fans with a ton of great basketball.