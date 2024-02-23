Gophers beat Ohio State, 88-79
Gophers coach Ben Johnson speaks with reporters after an 88-79 win over Ohio State Thursday night at Williams Arena to improve to 17-9 on the season and 8-7 in Big Ten play.
The nation's leading scorer had four second-half points.
Williams' ability to make plays in a flawed USC offense this past season showed off his array of tools, even if it did create a few bad habits along the way. Overall, there's a lot more to like about him as an NFL prospect.
Greg Roman still loves running the ball.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Cardinals, who found wins scarce but promise plentiful in 2023.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals the key findings from his annual MLB stadium review.
Welcome to the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles. Now it's his job to try to clean up a messy roster situation despite a major cap crunch.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Cowboys' offseason, with an "all-in" 2024 ahead, according to team owner Jerry Jones — and plenty of concerns to shore up.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Texans' offseason, including a couple big free agent questions on defense and at running back.
Will Kirk Cousins play again for the Vikings?
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Giants' offseason, including a decision on Saquon Barkley, a major overhaul of the offensive line, and a lot of pressure on Brian Daboll entering Year 3.
The Browns will bring back most of a highly talented defense, and with a few tweaks on offense, this could be a team with Super Bowl aspirations in 2024.
The Jets will have some serious urgency in building a more effective offense around 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
It's likely the end of an era in Tennessee as franchise mainstays Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are likely departing. And a new head coach is in charge.
The Bills will once again face a salary cap crunch, which will make for a challenging offseason.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Building around Anthony Richardson is the top priority in Indianapolis. And the team will also look to retool the defense.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Patriots' offseason, with all eyes on the QB position and how Jerod Mayo fills out the roster in his first year replacing Bill Belichick.
The Dolphins will have to be smart about their decisions this offseason given their precarious salary cap status.
Coming off a dominant regular season and a disappointing loss in the AFC title game, the Ravens will do their best to run it back with a loaded roster. But there will be some tough decision ahead on the defensive side.
