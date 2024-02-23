Gophers beat Ohio State 88-79 in Jamison Battle's return to Minnesota

Elijah Hawkins #0 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers drives to the basket against Jamison Battle #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Williams Arena on February 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Jamison Battle had plenty to say to the Gophers’ bench during a 25-point performance when Ohio State beat Minnesota back in December.

Thursday night in front of a crowd of more than 8,500 at Williams Arena, the Gophers let their play do the talking and fans booed Battle every time he touched the ball in an 88-79 win over the Buckeyes. Minnesota improves to 17-9 on the season, and 8-7 in Big Ten play with five regular season games to play. The Gophers won just two Big Ten games last year, and had just six total in Ben Johnson’s first two seasons.

Did the win mean a little more with Battle back in town?

"I’m sure there was a little bit there but I think it was more of they know how much protecting home matters. That was a big part of it. This was a revenge game in terms of we didn’t want to get swept, we talk about that," Johnson said. "There was a combination of all of those things, but the majority of it was they understand and they’re bought into the right now."

Battle made his first trip back to Williams Arena since leaving the Gophers for the Buckeyes after last season. The popular thought was he would pursue professional opportunities overseas. Instead, he chose Ohio State, and his head coach got fired last week. Battle finished the night with 21 points, but had just eight in the second half.

Dawson Garcia, who had 22 points and nine rebounds in the win, wouldn't bite when asked after if it was a little sweeter to send Battle back to Columbus with a loss.

"It’s nothing personal, it’s just business at the end of the day and they were just another team that was unfortunately in the way. We just came out and did what we did," Garcia said.

Elijah Hawkins, known for leading the nation in assists, led the Gophers with a career-high 24 points, and added seven assists and two rebounds. Hawkins led Howard to the NCAA Tournament last season. His play will be key if the Gophers have a postseason after the Big Ten Tournament this year.

"Just playing to win, that’s what we did," Hawkins said.

Garcia and Pharrel Payne combined for 37 points and 13 rebounds against the Buckeyes. They are now consistently putting up numbers that make them one of the best front-court duos in the Big Ten. Johnson joked after the game he calls them "Thunder and Lightning."

"Me and Pharrel always felt like that internally. Now it’s just continuing to go out and show it each and every night," Garcia said. "Which one am I? I like that, that’s cool. We should try to trademark that."

The Gophers were ready from the opening tip, jumping out to an early 21-9 lead. Ohio State rallied to tie it 32-32 before the Gophers ended the half on a 10-2 run. Minnesota led by as many as 17 in the second half. Minnesota is now 15-3 at Williams Arena this season.

The Gophers still have a hill to climb to get into the NCAA Tournament conversation, but they’ve won five of their last seven games to give themselves a chance. Their remaining schedule includes road games at Nebraska, at Illinois, hosting Penn State and Indiana before a trip to Northwestern to end the regular season.

"When you trust the process and you do what we do on both sides of the ball, the result can be what the result was. I just think our guys have a lot of belief right now, they understand what our winning looks like," Johnson said.