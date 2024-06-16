Gophers baseball promotes Alec Crawford to pitching coach

The Gophers baseball team promoted Alec Crawford to pitching coach on Saturday

A former Gophers pitcher, Crawford joined the staff in the fall of 2022 as the interim director of pitching development. He was hired on as a full-time assistant for the 2024 season, working with pitching coach Ty McDevitt and the pitching staff.

McDevitt was named head coach following John Anderson's retirement at the end of the season.

"As a proud alumni, Alec personifies passion for Gopher baseball," McDevitt said in a statement, "and I'm excited for us to continue to work together to develop nationally competitive pitching staffs every year."

• Canterbury Park officials cancelled the final seven races of Saturday's card after jockeys refused to ride following the first race. Rain fell in the area over the preceding four hours in the Shakopee area.

• Minnesota Aurora FC will play host to the Chicago Dutch Lions at 3 p.m. Sunday at TCO Stadium in Eagan. When the teams first met May 23 in the season opener, Aurora won 8-0.