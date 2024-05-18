Advertisement

Gophers baseball misses out on Big Ten tournament

star tribune staff, star tribune
·1 min read

Jake Perry hit two home runs and had four RBI to lead the Gophers baseball team to a 13-3 victory over Northwestern on Friday in Evanston, Ill.

Perry hit a three-run homer in the Gophers' six-run second inning and opened the Gophers' six-run seventh inning with a solo home run.

The Gophers (24-23, 10-13 Big Ten), who close out the regular season Saturday, were eliminated from the eight-team Big Ten tournament after Penn State swept a doubleheader from Maryland, improving to 12-12 in conference play to clinch the No. 8 spot. Ohio State also clinched a spot earlier Friday.

Etc.

• St. John's finished 12th out of 43 teams at the NCAA Division III men's golf championship in Boulder City, Nev., at 10 over par. The Johnnies' Sam Berger shot 1-under 71 in the final round and finished tied for 24th overall at even-par 288.

• The Gophers' Isabella McCauley shot 2-over 74 on the first day of the NCAA women's golf championship in Carlsbad, Calif., and was nine shots behind leader Lottie Woad of Florida State.

• Former Gophers men's hockey forward Charlie Strobel announced he is transferring to Colorado College. Strobel, from Hill-Murray, played two seasons for the Gophers.