Gophers baseball misses out on Big Ten tournament

Jake Perry hit two home runs and had four RBI to lead the Gophers baseball team to a 13-3 victory over Northwestern on Friday in Evanston, Ill.

Perry hit a three-run homer in the Gophers' six-run second inning and opened the Gophers' six-run seventh inning with a solo home run.

The Gophers (24-23, 10-13 Big Ten), who close out the regular season Saturday, were eliminated from the eight-team Big Ten tournament after Penn State swept a doubleheader from Maryland, improving to 12-12 in conference play to clinch the No. 8 spot. Ohio State also clinched a spot earlier Friday.

• St. John's finished 12th out of 43 teams at the NCAA Division III men's golf championship in Boulder City, Nev., at 10 over par. The Johnnies' Sam Berger shot 1-under 71 in the final round and finished tied for 24th overall at even-par 288.

• The Gophers' Isabella McCauley shot 2-over 74 on the first day of the NCAA women's golf championship in Carlsbad, Calif., and was nine shots behind leader Lottie Woad of Florida State.

• Former Gophers men's hockey forward Charlie Strobel announced he is transferring to Colorado College. Strobel, from Hill-Murray, played two seasons for the Gophers.