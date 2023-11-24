Gophers-Badgers: Who takes home the Axe? Randy Johnson’s prediction

Gophers vs. Wisconsin

• Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Huntington Bank Stadium

• TV/Radio: BTN, 100.3-FM

• Line: Wisconsin by 2½

Saturday is all about salvaging something from this season for the Gophers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten), who've lost three consecutive games in November. A victory over Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4) would give Minnesota ownership of Paul Bunyan's Axe for the third consecutive year and a bowl berth.

Three big story lines

Can Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis beat Wisconsin again? Much of the optimism entering this season concerning Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis came from his performance against Wisconsin last year, when he rallied Minnesota to a 23-16 win on a touchdown pass to Le'Meke Brockington with 3:40 to play. Kaliakmanis passed for 319 yards in that game, raising hope for the future.

Will Gophers LB Cody Lindenberg play? The team's best linebacker has played in only two games this season because of injuries, and with his backup, Maverick Baranowski, also out, the Gophers have struggled to stop opponents. Lindenberg appeared closer to playing last week at Ohio State, and he might be available Saturday.

Will the Gophers hold Braelon Allen in check? Allen, Wisconsin's standout running back, did not play against the Gophers last year because of injuries and gained only 47 yards on 17 carries in 2021 as Minnesota won 23-13. He's dealing with an ankle injury but scored the winning TD vs. Nebraska last week. When healthy, he's a difference-maker.

Two key matchups

Gophers RB Jordan Nubin vs. Wisconsin linebackers

Led by outside linebacker C.J. Goetz, who has 11 tackles for loss, the Badgers rank third in the Big Ten in that category with 6.55 per game. The Gophers offensive line will need to extend blocks for Jordan Nubin, who's cooled off after his 40-carry, 204-yard effort against Michigan State.

Gophers defensive line vs. Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai

A transfer from SMU, Mordecai has completed 64.7% of his passes this year and adds the dimension of extending plays with his running ability. Mordecai has four games with 30 or more rushing yards, so lane discipline will be important for the Gophers defensive line against the mobile QB.

One stat that matters62-62-8

That's the all-time record between the Gophers and Badgers, with Minnesota winning the past two to even the series. Saturday's game is the 133rd meeting in the most-played rivalry in major college football.

The Gophers will win if … they play clean football; Kaliakmanis resembles the 2022 version of himself in Madison because coach P.J. Fleck lets him work through inconsistencies; the defense gets off the field on third down; and they get more standout work from kicker Dragan Kesich and punter Mark Crawford.

The Badgers will win if … Mordecai's passing and Allen's running combine to keep Wisconsin on the field against a Gophers defense that struggles on third down; the pass rush applies consistent pressure on Kaliakmanis; and they finish stronger after being outscored 30-13 in the second half the past two years.

Prediction

November has not been a good month for the Gophers, who've been outscored 113-59 in three losses and fell out of the Big Ten West race. Can they rebound in time to keep the Axe in Minneapolis for another year? That might depend on their health at linebacker and running back. The return of Lindenberg would give them a lift, and if Darius Taylor or Zach Evans is able to play, that would take pressure off Nubin and help a run game that's down almost 60 yards per game this month from its season average.

My expectation: The Gophers are trending in the wrong direction, especially with a defense that's giving up 37.7 points and 469.7 yards per game in November.

Wisconsin 27, Gophers 20