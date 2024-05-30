Gophers-Badgers football game moved to Black Friday for 2024

The Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe has a new day.

The annual Gophers-Badgers football rivalry will be played at 11 a.m. on the Friday after Thanksgiving this year, the U said Thursday, confirming a report from Matt Fortuna. The 2024 rematch will be played in Madison, Wis.

College football’s longest-played rivalry has been on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in eight of the past nine years. The COVID-19 pandemic moved the 2020 game to December 19.

This year’s switch is expected to alter holiday plans, especially for Minnesota fans looking to travel to attend the game. The morning kickoff also puts a wrench in what has usually been an afternoon start time.

CBS will carry the Axe game on Nov. 29, while the Nebraska-Iowa game will stay on Black Friday but will be moved to primetime on NBC this fall. It’s unclear if Gophers-Badgers will become a Black Friday staple like Hawkeyes-Cornhuskers.

Minnesota-Wisconsin has been played 133 times, with the Badgers holding a 63-62-8 edge. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14 at Huntington Bank Stadium on Nov. 25, 2023.

The Gophers announced four other start times Thursday: the season opener against North Carolina will kickoff at Huntington Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. It will air on FOX.

The Gophers will host Rhode Island at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and it air on Peacock. The U will welcome Nevada at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 and it will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota’s homecoming game against Maryland will start at either 11 a.m., 2:30 or 3 p.m.on Saturday, Oct. 26. The TV partner is to be determined..

Seven Gophers games don’t yet have start times: Iowa (Sept. 21), at Michigan (Sept. 28), Southern Cal (Oct. 5), at UCLA (Oct. 12), at Illinois (Nov. 2), at Rutgers (Nov. 9) and Penn State (Nov. 23).

