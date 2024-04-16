Gophers add in-state receiver Cameron Begalle to 2025 class

The Gophers football program continued to its in-state momentum on Tuesday.

Andover receiver Cameron Begalle received a scholarship offer from the Gophers and immediately committed to the U.

Begalle, who is listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds, had 74 receptions for 1,252 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns as a junior last season. He also plays basketball and is a sprinter on the track and field team.

The three-star prospect had offers from Air Force and Army.

Minnesota now has six commitments in the 2025 class, including top-rated in-state athlete Emmanuel Karmo, who pledged to the U on Friday.

