Gophers add California quarterback Jackson Kollock to 2024 recruiting class

In prime time on the west coast, California-based quarterback Jackson Kollock committed to the Gophers football program on Thursday night. Kollock, a three-star recruit, pledged to the U as he wrapped up a visit to Minnesota this week.

“I’m blessed to announce that I’m committed to the University of Minnesota!” Kollock said on X at 11:22 Minnesota time.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Laguna Beach had scholarship offers from Cal, Oregon State, Washington State, UNLV and others.

Kollock is the third commitment to Minnesota’s 2025 recruiting class, following Torin Pettaway, a defensive tackle from from Middleton, Wis., and Zach Harden, a defensive back from Covington, Ga.

