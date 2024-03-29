Gophers add California quarterback Jackson Kollock to 2024 recruiting class
In prime time on the west coast, California-based quarterback Jackson Kollock committed to the Gophers football program on Thursday night. Kollock, a three-star recruit, pledged to the U as he wrapped up a visit to Minnesota this week.
“I’m blessed to announce that I’m committed to the University of Minnesota!” Kollock said on X at 11:22 Minnesota time.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Laguna Beach had scholarship offers from Cal, Oregon State, Washington State, UNLV and others.
Kollock is the third commitment to Minnesota’s 2025 recruiting class, following Torin Pettaway, a defensive tackle from from Middleton, Wis., and Zach Harden, a defensive back from Covington, Ga.
Related Articles
College Sports | Gophers snag Badgers football commitment in Wisconsin defensive lineman Torin Pettaway
College Sports | Gophers season ends in NIT second-round loss to Indiana State
College Sports | Gophers defense simplifying scheme to play faster
College Sports | Charley Walters: Futures of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell hinge on picking right quarterback
College Sports | Gophers football adds first commitment for next year’s recruiting class