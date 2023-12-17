Gophers add backup QB Logan Fife in transfer portal

The Gophers football program has found its bridge backup quarterback.

Fresno State QB Logan Fife said Sunday he will transfer to Minnesota. The Tracy, Calif., native completed 143 of his 224 passes (64%) for 1,585 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions across three seasons for the Bulldogs.

Listed at 6-feet and 205 pounds, Fife will be penciled in as a backup to new starter Max Brosmer, who joined the U from New Hampshire on Dec. 3.

As a backup last season, Fife completed 52 of 91 passes for three touchdowns and two interceptions. In his career, Fife has rushed for 88 yards and four touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Minnesota has made over its QB room after starter Athan Kaliakmanis and third-stringer Drew Viotto exited via the transfer portal at the end of the regular season. Kaliakmanis was reportedly visiting Rutgers this weekend, while Viotto is headed to his home-state Eastern Michigan.

Gophers backup Cole Kramer is expected to leave the program after starting the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green on Dec. 26.

Transfer portal tracker

Incoming players (Previous school)

Dec. 3

QB Max Brosmer (New Hampshire)

Dec. 10

DT Jordan Guerad (Fla. International)

RB Trent Howland (Indiana)

DE Eddy Toussom (Navarro JC)

CB Ethan Robinson (Bucknell)

Sunday

QB Logan Fife (Fresno State)

Outgoing players (Next school)

Nov. 28

QB Athan Kaliakmanis

QB Drew Viotto (Eastern Michigan)

RB Marquese Williams

OL JJ Guedet (Illinois State)

Nov. 29

WR Dino Kaliakmanis

Nov. 30

RB Zach Evans (North Texas)

Dec. 4

OL Tyrell Lawrence

Saturday

DT Jordan Guerad (Louisville)

