Goose Rocks Beach Association serves up new pickleball court plan in Kennebunkport

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The Goose Rocks Beach Association is seeking to build a new pickleball court at its recreational park at 19 Community House Way.

Currently, people can play pickleball on existing tennis courts at the site, but the demand for more space for the popular sport is growing, according to Tara Gregorio, the president of the association.

“Tennis players say they don’t want any more pickleball lines on their courts,” Gregorio told the Kennebunkport Planning Board at its meeting on April 3.

The association initially sought to create a pickleball court by using a portion of an existing basketball court and extending it by 30 feet by 32 feet. In the wake of the Planning Board meeting, however, the association is now looking to create a new pickleball court without increasing its structural and pervious footprint on the property.

“It is possible,” Gregorio told the Planning Board.

It took some discussion, even some debate, to get to that statement, as both applicant and planning officials wrestled with what qualifies as a structure under the town’s land use ordinance.

Planning Board member Ed Francis brought up the subject of lot coverage when he expressed concerns about how additional surfacing at the site could lead to more water runoff — a concern for the Goose Rocks Beach area, given the flooding experienced during storms this past winter.

Earlier in the meeting, the association’s agent, Chris Coppi, of Coppi Environmental, stated lot coverage was related only to buildings on the property. Francis challenged the assertion, saying his reading of the town ordinance prompted him to consider existing tennis and basketball courts at the site to be part of structural coverage. Board Vice Chair Nina Pearlmutter agreed.

Planning and Development Director Galen Weibley countered that a flat surface, such as the existing courts, does not fit the definition of a structure, under the Code Enforcement Office’s interpretation of the ordinance.

“It’s a very slippery slope if we count these surfaces as structures,” Weibley said. “We’ve never counted them as structures in previous calculations.”

Francis agreed with Weibley about the “slippery slope,” but said it works in both directions.

“If we say, basically, that nothing except a raised structure is to be counted against lot coverage in a non-shoreland zone, I think we’re starting to set the stage for being able to pave paradise,” Francis said. “If it is constructed by man and lays on a surface, it’s a structure.”

Coppi said he approached the board that evening with a proposal based on the interpretation from the Code Enforcement Office.

At one point in the discussion, Planning Board members began suggesting ways the association could modify its proposal to ensure the current pervious and structural coverage at the site is maintained.

Gregorio mentioned two sheds, parts of a walkway, and elements of a swing set that could be removed.

The property is in the Goose Rocks Beach Zone. Since it overlaps a bit with the town’s 250-foot Shoreland Zone, however, the association’s proposal first needed to clear the local site plan review process.

Pickleball court plans prioritize neighbors and nature, association leaders say

Arthur Casavant, the treasurer of the association, told the Planning Board the proposal is being made with consideration for neighbors and the environment. He said that lighting is not a part of the project, ensuring potentially disruptive night games would not be played.

Casavant also said the association has selected a spot for the new pickleball court that would be removed enough from the earshot of neighbors.

“Our goal ... is to come up with a court that minimizes impact on water flow,” he said.

The Planning Board voted to continue its initial review of the application until its next meeting Wednesday, April 17, to give the association time to modify the layout of the proposal and address questions related to parking. Also, the association will submit to the town a certificate of good standing from the state regarding its registered status as a nonprofit organization in Maine.

