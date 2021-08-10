Google and YouTube roll out new protections for teens

Google and YouTube are introducing new safety protections for users under 18, according to company blog posts Tuesday.

Why it matters: Google joins Facebook-owned Instagram in changing privacy and advertising policies for younger users as regulators across the globe scrutinize how Big Tech affects children.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Google changes in the coming months include:

A new policy allowing anyone under 18, or their parent or guardian, to request removal of their images from Google Image search results.

Blocking ad targeting based on the age, gender or interests of people under 18.

Users under 18 will not have the ability to turn on location history (which is off by default).

SafeSearch, which filters out explicit results, will be turned on for existing users under 18 and will be the default setting for teens creating new accounts.

Apps will be required to disclose how they use data as part of a new safety section for Google Play, which will also highlight which apps follow Google's family policies.

Meanwhile, YouTube changes include:

Removing "overly commercial" videos from YouTube Kids, which YouTube says could be content that focuses solely on product packaging or "directly encourages" kids to spend money.

Adjusting the default upload setting to the most private option for users between 13 and 17, with private uploads only being seen by the user and whoever they choose.

Turning on "take a break" and bedtime reminders by default for users 13-17, and turning autoplay off by default for the group (although they can turn it back on).

Adding an autoplay option for YouTube Kids, but turning it off as the default setting in the app.

Flashback: Google agreed to pay a $170 million fine in 2019 to settle allegations from the Federal Trade Commission that YouTube violated children's privacy provisions.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free