Google reportedly close to deal to bring NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' to YouTube

The NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” is about to jump to YouTube.

Google and the NFL are reportedly in advanced talks to bring the popular streaming service to YouTube starting next season, according to the Wall Street Journal. An official announcement could come as soon as Wednesday.

DirecTV has held the rights for “Sunday Ticket” since it first launched in 1994. The service has become a critical part of the NFL season for fans across the country, both because it allows fans to watch nearly any game regardless of market and because of NFL RedZone.

The deal with DirecTV is up after this season. The league has been hunting for a new home for the service for some time. Other than Google, Apple was a rumored favorite.

“I would say it’s in a very critical point for us,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said of the deal earlier this month, via NBC Sports. “We’ve had a lot of interest in this, and we continue to. Our decisions are not based on timelines. They’re based on it being the best outcome with the best party.”

It’s unclear how much the deal between YouTube and the NFL will be worth. It will mark the second major streaming deal the league has launched in as many years. Amazon Prime Video is now the exclusive home for Thursday night football games through the 2033 season. It is paying the league about $1 billion per season.

Disney, ViacomCBS, Fox and Comcast are all reportedly paying more than $2 billion per season for their respective NFL deals, too.

