Google Pixel Women’s Bundesliga to consist of 14 teams from 2025/26

The Google Pixel Women’s Bundesliga will be expanded from 12 to 14 teams from the 2025/26 season, as decided by the executive board of the German Football Association (DFB), following the recommendation of the DFB's Women's Bundesliga (AFBL) and Women's and Girls' Football (AFM) committees.

Promotion and relegation rules

The upcoming 2024/25 season will serve as a qualifying season for the expansion. From the 2025/26 season, 14 teams will then play in the top division. Therefore, there will only be one team relegated from the Google Pixel Bundesliga in the 2024/25 season. The three best-placed teams from the second division will achieve automatic promotion. If fewer than three clubs from Bundesliga 2 are promoted to the Bundesliga, no club will be relegated. This is the case if clubs that are eligible for promotion cannot or do not want to be promoted to the Bundesliga.

No structural adjustments are currently being made to Bundesliga 2, meaning that the league will continue to consist of 14 teams in the future. Due to the three teams being promoted to the Bundesliga, one team being relegated from the top division and the retention of the current relegation rule of three teams being relegated from Bundesliga 2, all champions from the five women's regional leagues will be promoted to Bundesliga 2 in the 2024/25 qualifying season.

