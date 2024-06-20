Google Doodle celebrates Copa America soccer championship

Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates the 48th Copa America soccer championship. Photo Courtesy of Google

June 20 (UPI) -- Thursday's colorful, sports-themed Google Doodle celebrates the 48th Copa America soccer championship, which will run from June 20 through July 14.

"During the tournament, 16 teams from across the Caribbean, Central, North and South America square off in 14 different host cities. The teams are divided into four groups of four and seeded based on their FIFA rankings," Google said on its homepage.

"Only time will tell which team comes out on top. Good luck to all teams and fans!"

Argentina and Canada are set to face off in Atlanta on Thursday.