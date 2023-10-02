Google celebrates the Appalachian Trail

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game.
Dame's arrival in Milwaukee was a little awkward.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Week 4 is upon us! While Bills-Dolphins will be a blast, Broncos-Bears will be... something else. Matt Harmon and Dan Titus identify the games to binge, stream and skip in this week's fantasy viewer guide.
Jason Fitz brings on Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab to settle their differences over Frank's latest NFL power rankings. Fitz and Frank go from 32 to 1 as they debate over the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and more. Later, the duo give their bold predictions for the upcoming slate of games on Sunday.
Playoff baseball often amplifies the trends of the regular season, which could mean more steals than ever this October.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
Make a magnificent shot in a major, and you’ll celebrate alone. Make a magnificent shot in a Ryder Cup, and you’ve got 11 teammates and an entire nation — or continent — behind you. Here are some of the greatest shots in Ryder Cup history.
On this week's 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. Chargers RB provides an update on his injury and does a deep film study with Matt Harmon on the Miami Dolphins historic 70-point performance.
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant analysis from Week 3 of NFL action. The duo start with their biggest questions from the Sunday slate, including what Josh McDaniels was thinking in the fourth quarter, whether or not anyone can stop the Miami Dolphins, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and what the New York Jets should do at quarterback. Later, they recap each game from Sunday and discuss what fans can take away from their team's performance.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 4 college football games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case episode.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. to discuss a few teams that make them want to toss their cookies, call on some people that need to step up their game in Week 3 of the NFL season and decide what's overrated, properly rated or underrated after two weeks of NFL football.
'Stat Nerd Thursday' is back for another episode! Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don give you one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 3. The two also react to the Browns signing Kareem Hunt and Harmon shares his analysis on the Cam Akers trade to Minnesota.
Tyreek Hill didn't provide details, but said Patriots fans are "real nasty."
Minus the MNF doubleheader, Week 2 is in the books! Yahoo Sports Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Sunday's slate.
The 88-year-old selected Colorado for the first time in 26 years.
The Rams rookie went from 7% to 75% rostered in Yahoo leagues this week.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1.