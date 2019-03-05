Goodyear tire info for NASCAR in Phoenix

NASCAR will have new tire compounds in both the Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend at ISM Raceway.

The series will use the same tires, which are a result of a test on the 1-mile track last October that included Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Larson and Paul Menard.

Compared to what Cup and Xfinity teams ran at Phoenix last November, the left-side tire features a construction update that Goodyear will use at many tracks this season, while the right-side tire features a compound change designed to introduce more tire wear and run cooler.

Phoenix is the only track at which either of these two tire codes are scheduled to be run.

“When we tested on this package at Phoenix last fall, teams were considerably faster than we’ve seen in recent years,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing in a press release. “With the extra downforce versus the 2018 rules package, much of that speed comes through the corners, which generates higher loading on the tires. Teams will need to be mindful of our recommended air pressures as they develop their set-ups to optimize grip. Running below our minimums can cause the sidewall of the tire to flex more and over-deflect, generating more heat, higher wear and fall-off, and even damaging the tire to the point of air loss. Finding that balance will be key.”

Here’s the tire info for this weekend.

Set limits: Cup: three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and eight sets for race; Xfinity: six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4864; Right-side — D-4866

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,245 mm (88.39 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 14 psi; Left Rear — 14 psi; Right Front — 32 psi; Right Rear — 30 psi