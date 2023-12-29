Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: How to watch Ohio State vs. Missouri on TV or live stream

You have waited all bowl season for the Big Ten to start going head-to-head with the SEC, and that moment has finally arrived. Ohio State will take on the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl Classic, the first New Years Six bowl on the schedule this bowl season, on Friday evening. Ohio State will have a new starting quarterback and faces a question about the status of its top player on the roster ahead of the NFL draft, and the Buckeyes will be facing one of the more successful offenses in the SEC.

Ohio State is playing in one of three New Years Six bowl game involving a Big Ten team. Penn State will face Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Saturday afternoon for another Big Ten vs. SEC showdown. And, of course, Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Jan. 1, 2024.

Ohio State does not have a stellar history in bowl games against SEC schools, but will this one have a happier result for the Buckeye faithful?

Here is how you can watch Ohio State take on Missouri in our first Big Ten vs. SEC bowl matchup of the bowl season.

TV and stream information

Ohio State vs. Missouri injury report

Both programs are going to be facing a bit of roster concerns for one reason or another. Missouri linebacker Ty’ron Hopper, the second-leading tackler for the Mizou defense, is said to be questionable with an ankle injury.

While not injury related, Ohio State will have a new starting quarterback in the Cotton Bowl. Following Kyle McCord’s transfer to Syracuse, Devin Brown will step in to lead the Buckeyes offense. Making his first start in a Buckeye uniform in the Cotton Bowl is quite the debut opportunity for Brown, who is likely to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2024. Whether or not he has Marvin Harrison Jr. as a target to rely on remains to be seen, as the top wide receiver prospect in the 2024 NFL draft has not been practicing with the team according to reports.

Ohio State has already ruled out wide receiver Lathan Ransom due to an injury suffered late in the regular season. Of course, Ohio State is also without Julian Fleming, who has entered the transfer portal and is expected to commit to Penn State any day now.

Ohio State is hoping to have some key players available though, including TreVeyon Henderson, Cade Stover, JT Tuimoloau, Mike Hall, and Tommy Eichenberg.

Stat Leaders

PASSING

Brady Cook, Missouri: 3,189 yards, 20 TD, 6 INT

Devin Brown, Ohio State: 197 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

RUSHING

Cody Schrader, Missouri: 247 carries, 1,489 yards, 13 TD

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State: 137 carries, 854 yards, 11 TD

RECEIVING

Luther Burden III, Missouri: 83 rec., 1,197 yards, 8 TD

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State: 67 rec., 1,211 yards, 14 TD

Quick Preview

When it comes to overall talent available on their respective rosters, Ohio State still carries an advantage over Missouri even with a number of potential opt-outs and injury-related issues. And starting a new quarterback in this situation is not the most ideal situation to be in for the Buckeyes. But Ohio State should have more than enough at its disposal to have a chance to win this game.

The Buckeyes will be tested by the Missouri offense, which was a top-25 offense all season long. Brady Cook’s big year throwing the football only saw two setbacks this year, and in each, he was intercepted twice. Missouri’s only losses this season came against Georgia and Heisman Trophy winner Jaden Daniels and LSU in a shootout. So Ohio State will be ready for a bit of a track meet.

Nittany Lions Wire staff overview from Brad Wakai: By the time this game rolls around, Ohio State might be fielding third-stringers and walk-ons to compete in this one. Meanwhile, Missouri had an incredible season and wants to finish things off strong.

Nittany Lions Wire staff picks

