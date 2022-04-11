The Goodyear 400 Returns: Darlington Raceway, Goodyear extend entitlement sponsorship of NASCAR's Official Throwback Weekend Cup race

DARLINGTON, S.C. (April 11, 2022) — Darlington Raceway and Goodyear, the “Official Tire of NASCAR,” announce a renewal of its entitlement sponsorship of the Goodyear 400, NASCAR‘s Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race for 2022. The Goodyear 400 will celebrate the history of stock car racing and signify another milestone chapter in Goodyear‘s 68-year affiliation with NASCAR.

“Our entitlement sponsorship of the Goodyear 400 represents a continuation of our six-decade commitment to NASCAR through tire innovation and allows us to celebrate the sport‘s storied history and talented drivers of today,” said Karen Maroli, Goodyear’s vice president of marketing. “NASCAR‘s Official Throwback Weekend is always a highly-anticipated stop on the circuit, and alongside Darlington Raceway, we look forward to providing race fans with an unforgettable experience.”

Amid a race weekend known for drivers‘ nostalgic paint schemes honoring former drivers and memorable stock cars, Goodyear will sport a vintage sidewall design on its Eagle race tires, last used during the 1980-1992 Cup Series race seasons. The throwback tires mimic the spray-painted logo designs of the past, paying tribute to the first time Goodyear featured “Eagle” on its race tires‘ sidewalls in NASCAR. The tire design will be used at all three national series races during the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.

“From the paint schemes to the historic track and throwback tire design, few races capture NASCAR‘s tradition like the Goodyear 400,” said Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway. “As NASCAR‘s longest-running continuous partner, Goodyear is uniquely woven into the fabric of the sport and is an ideal partner for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway.”

Goodyear has a rich history at Darlington Raceway as it conducted its first official NASCAR tire tests at the track in 1954 and earned its first NASCAR victory in the 1959 Southern 500 with driver Jim Reed.

To bring spectators closer to the action, Goodyear is introducing the “Bring Home the Win Sweepstakes,” giving one lucky fan the chance to win one of the throwback Goodyear Eagle race tires from the winning driver‘s stock car. Now through May 9, fans who visit Goodyear400Sweepstakes.com and complete the online entry form will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of the limited-edition tires, used exclusively by the winner of the Goodyear 400*.

The Goodyear 400 is a continuation of Goodyear‘s longstanding relationship with the sport of racing. As the “Exclusive Tire Supplier” for NASCAR‘s top three series, Goodyear is the longest-running continuous partner in NASCAR history. From the introduction of the racing slick in 1972 to the radial tire in 1989 and multi-zone tread design in 2013, Goodyear and NASCAR have consistently innovated to deliver compelling racing.

Tune in to watch the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio where Goodyear will provide aerial coverage of the race.

2022 NASCAR Season

Darlington Raceway will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 6-8, featuring all three national series with the Dead On Tools 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET, Mahindra ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m. ET and Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Mother‘s Day, Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET

The Tradition Continues at Darlington Raceway with the Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 3-4, featuring the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET and start of the Cup Series Playoffs in the 73rd running of the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500 over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6:00 p.m. ET

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.

