Goodyear 400 Proper Props

Dan Beaver
·3 min read
Prop Bets

The odds for the top two ranked drivers this week are fairly well set with Kyle Larson in the mid-400s and Denny Hamlin in the mid-500s. That drags their odds for a top-three to an undesirable level of less than 2/1, but once you get to the third-ranked Kevin Harvick, there are some good bets to be had. Harvick’s +725 allows for a top-three bet that will at least double your money. Last year Harvick swept the top-three with wins in the first and third of three Darlington races. He is not as dominant in 2021 as he was last year, but he scored top-fives in his last two attempts for the first time this season at Talladega Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway. If you have some spare cash lying around, he deserves modest bet.

Martin Truex Jr. (+210) Kyle Busch (+230), Brad Keselowski (+250), and Chase Elliott (+275) are all in the +200s as well. All others are above the +300 mark, so any driver you think is worthy of a longshot bet should be supplemented with one for the to three as well.

With odds of +4000, Kurt Busch is the cutoff driver for positive top-10 odds. The Return on Investment (ROI) for him is low at +120, but earlier this week NBC analyst Steve Letarte called him a lock for a top-10 finish and that requires a modest bet.


But there are several other good bets for top-10 finishes as well. Last week’s Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas was not supposed to be kind to dark horses. If your betting strategy requires modest wagers on drivers through the field, you made money on Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick, and Chris Buescher.

Specifically DiBenedetto (+135) and Dillon (+150) are riding three-race, top-10 streaks and deserve a bet until they cool off for more than a week. Reddick (+135) has back-to-back top-10s to his credit and four such results in the last five races.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST LINES

There are some other drivers that should be put in the mental hopper. Darlington rewards drivers with a certain personality. They need to be aggressive because the track is difficult. But the corners must be approached with a level of patience as well. There is a reason one of the nicknames for the joint is “The Lady in Black”. Darlington is a femme fatale, but well worth courting.

Chase Briscoe (+650), Cole Custer (+325) and Ross Chastain (+550) spring to mind when this criterion is evaluated. Briscoe and Custer won one of the recent Xfinity races at Darlington.

Both Stewart-Haas Racing drivers are hovering outside the top 15 most weeks, but as Harvick starts to gradually improve, that rising tide is bound to raise them and Aric Almirola (+225). Briscoe has a big enough ROI to make him attractive for a ‘couch cushion’ bet.

Chastain enters the week with five results of 17th or better in the last five paved races. He could be one of the next most pleasant surprises.

In the Group Matchups this week at PointsBet Sportsbook, Erik Jones provides some value: If he can beat Almirola, Buescher, and Daniel Suarez – regardless of his finishing position – that is worth +225. Jones has never finished outside the top 10 at Darlington and we think he will extend that streak. If he can, his odds for a top-10 finish are also +225.

Larson is favored as the top Chevrolet driver with a +140. Harvick is +175 to be the top Ford and Hamlin is +150 as the lead Toyota driver.

Chevrolet at +160 holds a slight advantage over Ford and Toyota as the top manufacturer with odds of +180.

