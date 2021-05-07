Goodyear 400 DFS Gems

Because of the COVID-19 break, Darlington Raceway hosted three races last year. The proximity to Charlotte, N.C. – where most NASCAR teams are located – made this an ideal place to get back to racing. The Track Too Tough to Tame hosted two races in May and another in the fall.

As a reward for opening the track to the first NASCAR race without fans, Darlington received an extra date this year. Realignment has made for an extremely interesting schedule. Darlington, Dover Downs International Raceway, the Circuit of the Americas, and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 600-mile affair are all coming up. This is an interesting section of the schedule.

And for its part, Darlington is one of the most unique tracks. The egg-shape to the oval, the abrasive pavement, and groove that naturally lays about three feet outside of the track make this a race of compromise. And yet, it is also a rhythm track. Racers balance the need for speed with the requirement of taking care of their equipment.

There will be comers and goers – but at the end of the Goodyear 400, the cream will rise to the top and there will not be many surprises.

Group A : Most Expensive (>=$10,000)

Kyle Larson ($11,600)

For the second week, we must profile the most expensive driver in the game. Last week, we highlighted Larson as our top choice. He came through the field as expected and challenged for the lead near the end of Stage 1, stayed there for the remainder of the race, and was running third on the final lap. Larson is trying to make the most of his opportunities. He occasionally makes mistakes like running into the back of Ryan Blaney on the white flag lap. He and Blaney almost wrecked, which puts him back in the pack again this week and insures he is going to earn major points.

Denny Hamlin ($10,600)

Pressure is building among the winless drivers. That is what we saw last week when Hamlin jumped over the edge and slapped the wall. The mistake does not take away from his strength and even with a 12th at Kansas Speedway, Hamlin is the most consistently strong driver in the field. His sweep of the top five in the first two Darlington race last year puts him in a great position to become the next unique winner.

Story continues

Group B: (Between $9,900 and $8,000)

Kevin Harvick ($9,600)

Two of the best drivers in the field are struggling this season. Last week, Kyle Busch found Victory Lane and this could be Harvick’s opportunity. It has been a while since the No. 4 has been this cheap in the DraftKings game with any consistency and Harvick is becoming a weekly choice for the roster. Harvick won two of the three Darlington races last year and finished third in the other. He scored back-to-back top-fives in the past two weeks and that makes him a must-have for the Goodyear 400.

Kyle Busch ($8,800)

Busch broke through last week and scored his first win of 2021. Of course, that is only his second victory in the past two seasons, so it is not time to think of him as a weekly threat for the outright win. But, with a modest price tag that puts him under $10k, he doesn’t need to challenge for the win in order to be one of this week’s top values. Busch struggles on tracks without practice, but he is slowly getting a hang of making race-time adjustments.

Erik Jones ($8,200)

While we think of Jones as a very tempting option for an outright win bet at 125/1, the cap manager of the DFS game seems to have taken a more rational approach to his value. We believe Jones can earn his seventh top-10 in seven Darlington races, but you should make certain he fits comfortably into your roster. Do not build one with him as the centerpiece.

Group C: (Between $7,900 and $6,500)

Matt DiBenedetto ($7,800)

It’s nice when a plan comes together. Last week we highlighted DiBenedetto and Tyler Reddick at this level and they both earned top-10s. The No. 21 has three such finishes in his last three starts now and until he fails to finish in the top 15 – or until the cap managers raise him above $8k, he is going to be a good value. He finished ninth in last year’s midweek Darlington race. A couple of year ago, he almost won on the rough-surfaced Bristol Motor Speedway. A win in 2021 seems inevitable – and it could come this week.

Austin Dillon ($6,900)

Dillon has also been a surprisingly good value at times. He won last year on a similarly-configured 1.5-mile track and qualified for the playoffs, but no one expected him to go far. He immediately began to dispel that notion at Darlington in the Southern 500 with a second-place finish. Like DiBenedetto, he has three consecutive top-10s to his credit in the past three races. He may miss by a little this week and land in the top 15, but even that is enough to cover his modest cap.

Group D: (Less than or equal to $6,500)

Ross Chastain ($6,300)

Chastain is on the cusp of earning a top-10. Last week, he challenged for the single digit mark for a significant portion of the Buschy McBusch 400 and wound up 14th. That was his fifth consecutive result of 17th or better on paved tracks. It is extremely likely he will keep the streak alive because he is accustomed to flirting with the wall. With odds of +550 to finish in the top 10, that is a good bet as well.

Michael McDowell ($6,100)

McDowell tends to be the ‘next-best available driver’ most weeks. That is often based on his performance this year, which is anchored by a Daytona 500 win and several strong runs immediately afterward. This week, we have great things to say about his Darlington record as well. He did not crack the top 15 on this track last year, but he came extremely close with a 16th and 17th in his last two attempts. If you are building from the bottom up, McDowell and Chastain will free up a lot of cap room at the top.

Last 45 Days