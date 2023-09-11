Goodwood Revival 2023 Photo Gallery
There is nothing else in the world like the Goodwood Revival: part historic motorsports event, part historic aircraft fly-in, part vintage fashion party. It’s like Comic-Con for motorsports junkies. Click on and have a good time.
Celebrations of the 100th birthday of Carroll Shelby.
Bruce Meyer consults with Lance Stander
Lance Stander, Aaron Shelby, Ashton Stander
Jackie Stewart in one of the champion Tyrrells
Spitfires, 12 o'clock!
The great Jackie Ickx
The fashion police only cited those with excellent fashion sense, and then only for being fabulous.
The original Rudge-Whitworth Triennial Cup presented to the first Le Mans winners 100 years ago.
An so I dives under him into the turn, see?