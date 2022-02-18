Goodwin scores 24, leads No. 17 USC past Washington 79-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) Chevez Goodwin scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 17 Southern California defeated Washington 79-69 on Thursday night.

Drew Peterson had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Isaiah Mobley added 12 points, and the Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) won for the fourth time in five games.

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 23 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 20 as the the Huskies (13-11, 8-6) lost by double digits again in the second of three straight games against ranked opponents.

USC led by as many as 23 points in the second half before a sloppy stretch allowed Washington to score 11 straight and cut it deficit to 64-52 with 9:53 left. The final two points came on free throws by Brown after the Trojans received a technical foul for trying to call a timeout when they didn't have any remaining.

But Mobley, who returned after breaking his nose against Arizona on Feb. 5 and missing the past two games with concussion-like symptoms, and Goodwin made consecutive baskets to end the Huskies' momentum.

USC closed the first with a 14-2 run to take a lead 42-25 at the break. Peterson had five points, Isaiah White made four free throws, and Goodwin hit a jumper as the Trojans scored the final 11 points.

Goodwin became the focal point for USC on offense after some initial struggles against Washington's 2-3 zone, attacking the paint to make 8 of 10 shots in the first.

Matthews had 10 points and five rebounds for the Huskies, who struggled in their half-court offense once the Trojans shut down some early success in transition.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies are better after last season's debacle but aren't anywhere near the best teams in the Pac-12. The 10-point loss to the Trojans followed a 92-68 loss at the hands of the No. 3 Wildcats on Saturday. With a visit to No. 13 UCLA on deck, it won't get any easier for Washington.

USC: If the Trojans can get big showings from Mobley, who added eight assists playing with a mask, and Peterson at the same time in March, they have as high a ceiling as any team in the top-heavy Pac-12.

UP NEXT

Washington: At UCLA on Saturday.

USC: Hosts Washington State on Sunday.

