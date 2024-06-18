Goodwin says Jets chasing 'rising floor'

Jun. 17—Christian Goodwin barely had any time to even unpack his boxes before starting summer workouts with his basketball team.

Goodwin, who moved to Crossville from Alabama earlier this spring, is the new boys basketball coach at Cumberland County High School. For the last few weeks he's been putting his team through the rigors of a busy summer camp schedule.

"We've had about four days where we played a little bit. We went to Stone Memorial, and then we went to Tennessee Tech University," Goodwin said. "Having to hit the ground running might be an understatement for what I have gone through. We had three practices within the first week I was here."

Goodwin said he's been focusing a lot of time on the foundation of his new program. Who are the Jets going to be? What style of basketball will they play? What type of culture is the team going to have?

"I have some relationships with some great coaches," Goodwin said. "I picked those guy's brains and we talked a lot about how new coaches should be concerned with setting the foundation for the style we want to play early, and the culture we want to be about. That has literally been the entire focus of the last two or three weeks."

Goodwin laughed that he doesn't have any sets in yet with his team. He does have two inbounds plays, which were, he said, drawn up by his players.

"I am very pleased with how things are going right now. but there are obviously things we need to improve upon," Goodwin said. "With the youth we have, it makes it fun to be around. They keep a smile on my face.

"The main thing I see from them right now is the buy-in these guys are showing to what we want to do, I am bringing in a new style, very up tempo, our pace is very fast. My staff and I are very pleased with the direction we're heading."

Goodwin and the Jets will be heading into the state's mandatory dead period for high school athletics with a Play Day on June 21. They will host several schools including Sipsey Valley High School from Buhl, AL, close to where Goodwin formerly coached in Tuscaloosa. Games are scheduled to start. around 10 a.m. at CCHS.

"We had a game earlier this summer where we got down early. We talked about it and were able fight our way back and ended up winning by double digits," Goodwin said.

"I talk to my team all the time about how good programs have high floors. When you don't have it going well some nights, are you still competitive? If you are, that's when your floor is rising. That's what good clubs have. Even on a bad night, they're still good."