Goodwin named manager of the month

Jim Goodwin has been named the Championship manager of the month for April after guiding Dundee United back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Tannadice side went undefeated last month, streaking away from Raith Rovers to clinch the second tier title.

Goodwin's side put five past Queen's Park, before sticking four beyond Morton in two crucial away trips.

Chris Mochrie's late strike then sparked jubilant scenes in the city of discovery as United beat Ayr and all but secured promotion.

A goalless draw at Airdrie couldn't stop the celebrations as they were confirmed as league winners.

"It's a nice way to finish the season on a personal note, but it's not an individual game - you can't win anything on your own," Goodwin said.

"I reiterate my comments from earlier on in the campaign - that awards like these are for everybody at the football club as it would not be possible to succeed without their tireless efforts behind the scenes."