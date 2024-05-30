Goodwin named Indiana All-Star, Davis headlines All-State selections

May 30—INDIANAPOLIS — Pendleton Heights senior Katelin Goodwin will have one more bit of high school business to attend to before departing Madison County for the next stage of her softball career at the University of Dayton.

Thursday, the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana named the Arabians catcher as a member of the South roster for the annual North-South All-Star games.

The announcement came shortly after Goodwin was named First Team All-State for Class 3A/4A, one of five area players to be honored by the SCAI.

From the smaller schools, seniors Krystin Davis of regional champion Lapel, Claire Duncan from Frankton and junior Valyn Pattengale of Daleville were named Second Team All-State for Class 1A/2A while senior Elise Boyd earned Third Team status for Shenandoah.

Davis, Goodwin and Boyd were also named Academic All-State by the SCAI along with Addison Nichols, Alana Smith and Morgan Humble from Pendleton Heights

Goodwin's return to her natural position of catcher this season did nothing to slow down her offensive production.

She led the Arabians with a .472 average, an OPS of 1.486, eight home runs, 35 RBI, 12 doubles and three triples this season. For her career, she batted .399 with 25 home runs, 110 RBI and carried a four-year OPS of 1.304. In 316 career plate appearances, Goodwin struck out just 36 times and committed a total of 11 errors over four years, primarily playing first base and catcher.

The All-Star games will be played as a doubleheader June 22 at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Davis was honored shortly after a 4-for-4 day at the plate helped boost her Bulldogs to the semistate of the IHSAA tournament for the first time.

Heading into Saturday's semistate semifinal against South Adams, Davis is hitting .565 this season, gathering a school-record 52 hits in 92 at-bats. She led all of Madison County with seven triples with an OPS of 1.415 and had 27 stolen bases, also a Lapel program record. She is a career .500 hitter with 153 total hits and 65 steals.

Duncan, who will continue her softball career next year at Taylor University, paced Frankton to a 19-win campaign with a .474 batting average this season. She also led the Eagles with a 1.456 OPS, six home runs, three triples, 19 stolen bases and 36 runs scored and drove in 19 runs while hitting lead off.

Pattengale has already committed to Bowling Green State University and earned second team status despite missing most of the second half of her junior campaign with a leg injury.

She hit .643 this year with 10 doubles, 18 RBI and 19 runs scored while stealing 12 bases. She piled up those numbers despite playing in just 14 games this season. Pattengale was able to return as a pinch hitter during sectional and, even hampered with an injury, was feared enough to draw an intentional walk.

Boyd batted .439 this season and nearly sparked Shenandoah to an incredible sectional upset.

She drove in 29 runs and scored 24 times while carrying an OPS of 1.188 with six doubles, two triples and two home runs. Her second long ball of the season was a two-run blast that came in the top of the seventh inning against third-ranked Eastern Hancock and ignited a four-run rally to give the Raiders the lead.

Although the Royals responded by tying the game in the seventh and winning the game in extra innings, Boyd's sixth career home run was a memorable shot.

