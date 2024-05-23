Goodwin elected Co-Offensive MVP, Dogs honored for baseball season

May 22—NEW WAVERLY — After an up-and-down season, New Waverly baseball saw the water level out in District 23-3A play.

The Bulldogs finished with a 5-9 district record and saw a handful of awards come through for their efforts on the diamond.

Sophomore Charley Goodwin took home the Bulldogs' lone superlative award after a strong district campaign. Goodwin was voted the Co-Offensive MVP for the District after hitting for a .486 average. He drove in 14 runs and blasted two home runs for the Dogs.

New Waverly saw two members tabbed to the All-District first team.

Sophomore pitcher Brayden Stevenson and senior outfielder Joe Paul Chick were both awarded first-team All-District honors.

New Waverly saw another five members awarded to the All-District second team.

Seniors Korbin Wale and Charlie Drane, sophomores Jaxon Hathorn and Colin Conover and freshman Daniel Nixon were elected to the second team after their season.

New Waverly finished the season with an 8-17-1 record and 5-9 in District play. The Bulldogs finished sixth in the standings and missed out on the playoffs.