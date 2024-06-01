Goodwin, Dorman, Demetriou, Torfason - Buddies' best cult hero signings

[BBC]

We asked you to name St Mirren's best cult hero signings - the player that showed up with little expectation (and perhaps ability) but won over the support.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Craig: Jim Goodwin epitomises passion over talent, not the best player I've ever seen at Saints, but an unbelievable leader on the pitch.

Anon: Inan Scanlon comes into that category but so did Doug Somner as Saints picked him up and others ignored him. He certainly knew his way to the net!

Anthony: Andy Dorman, what a player.

Ewan: As a fairly young Saints fan the first name that comes to my head is Andy Dorman, that man just didn't do tap-ins.

Alistair: The player most remembered as a cult hero has to be Super Stelios Demetriou, the bounty eater who helped win the 2017/18 Championship. Played 46 times, won the league and disappeared back into obscurity but left a lasting memory.

Grant: It’s a toss up between Alex Gogic and my childhood hero Guni Torfason. What a player and guy he was. Swaggered into the club with the long hair and scored a few goals.