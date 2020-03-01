Good's 3-pointer gives ETSU outright Southern title

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Patrick Good scored a season-high 26 points including a 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds left to boost East Tennessee State to a 68-67 win over Western Carolina on Saturday with the Buccaneers winning the outright Southern Conference title in their regular-season finale.

The victory was the 27th for ETSU (27-4, 16-2), the most regular-season wins in program history, passing the 26 won by the 1952-53 Buccaneers.

Good answered a 3-pointer by the Catamounts' Travion McCray that came with 12 seconds remaining. Isaiah Tisdale blocked a shot by McCray in the final second. ETSU players then raced around the court before piling on top of each other in celebration.

Good made all seven of his 14 3-point attempts in the second half. Bo Hodges added 13 points and Tray Boyd III had 10. The Buccaneers made 10 3-pointers but shot only 37.5%. They scored 20 points off 22 WCU turnovers.

Tyler Dotson scored 18 points, McCray 15 on five 3-pointers and Onno Steger 13 for the Catamounts (18-11, 10-8), who shot 52.5%.

