Goodnight Olive wins BC Filly and Mare Sprint
Chad Brown's mare Goodnight Olive successfully defends her title in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, separating easily from the field.
Chad Brown's mare Goodnight Olive successfully defends her title in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, separating easily from the field.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Zxavian Harris appeared to get his hand on Randy Bond's 47-yard kick.
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this weekend's Fight Night, UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis.
Votto will be a free agent for the first time his career.
Emma Hayes has coached Chelsea, the top women's team in England, since 2012. She'll leave at the end of the season, reportedly to take the USWNT job.
The linebacker had to be carted off the field during the Steelers win on Thursday.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Watson was dealing with a lingering shoulder injury.
Of course, Creed's "Higher" played when players took the stage.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
The NBA is certainly putting all of its weight into making sure the public knows the league office feels the in-season tournament is important. Which means sooner or later, you’ll feel it’s important.
Unsure which games on the Week 9 slate will pack the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon has your guide.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
Rasul Douglas clearly didn't expect to be traded.