Goodman leads Penn past La Salle 75-59 in Big 5 opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Devon Goodman scored 21 points and AJ Brodeur added 20 points with 13 rebounds as Penn defeated La Salle 75-59 on Wednesday night in the opener of the Big 5 series at the Palestra.

Ryan Betley had 18 points and eight rebounds for Penn (2-1), which pulled away with a 17-0 run early in the second half.

Jordan Dingle, who led the Quakers in scoring heading into the contest with 23 points per game, had 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Isiah Deas and freshman Ayinde Hikim came off the bench to score 31 points for the Explorers (1-1) - Deas 17 and Hikim 14. Scott Spencer had six rebounds.

David Beatty, who led the Explorers in scoring coming into the matchup with 15.0 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Penn held a 47-30 advantage on the boards, including 31 defensive rebounds. The Quakers also scored 25 points off turnovers and had 13 assists. Brodeur led with four.

Penn matches up against Lafayette on the road on Tuesday. La Salle plays Temple at home on Saturday.

