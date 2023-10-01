Gooden leads Independence to 21-20 win over Highland in SYVL opener

Oct. 1—With the game hanging in the balance and Highland going for two — and the lead — in the final seconds, Independence needed a big play on Saturday night.

Fortunately, the Falcons knew who to turn to, and senior Richard Gooden did not disappoint.

The two-way starter stepped in front of a pass on Scots quarterback Izaiah Ott's two-point conversion attempt and sprinted to midfield in celebration with 39.5 seconds to play.

The host Falcons fell on the ensuing onside kick and then took a knee, a somewhat anticlimactic ending to what had been a dramatic 21-20 victory in the South Yosemite Valley League opener for both teams.

"Gutsy call by them to go for two to go for the outright win," Independence coach Tyler Schilhabel said. "Gotta respect them for that, but we've been talking all week with our guys that if we want to win an outright league championship ... We need guys to be actual playmakers in the biggest moments, and we showed it right there. So I'm very proud of our team's effort."

As far as big plays go, Gooden was front and center all night.

He opened the game's scoring with an 18-yard scoring run, took the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and then broke loose for a 66-yard TD run to give his team the lead for good with 3:23 left in the third quarter. He finished with 127 yards rushing on 14 carries.

"He stepped up," Independence coach Tyler Schilhabel said. "We knew that he was a special player and we knew he'd be a guy that could carry this on his back. I mean it was a great team win overall, but he definitely stepped up when we needed him to. Special teams, offense, defense ... he did it all tonight to just help our guys to a win."

Trailing by a touchdown late, the Scots (2-4) forced Independence (3-3) to punt and took over possession at the Falcons' 42 with 2:05 to play.

Four plays later, and facing a fourth-and-two, Ott found Johnny Brucker in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown to pull Highland within 21-20 with 39.5 seconds to play.

Only needing an extra point to tie the game, Scots coach Michael Guteirrez opted to try a two-point conversion and essentially go for the win.

"I think for us it was why not, we're there," Guteirrez said. "Every week we're working on our two-point plays so why not take an opportunity to go for it and put to work what we do. We just didn't execute, and we saw that throughout the night.

Ott rolled to his right and looked to find his target along the sideline, but Gooden jumped in front to spoil Highland's comeback attempt.

"I saw the quarterback looking for the running back for the swing route and I just jumped it," Gooden said. "I felt excited.

"I play my heart out every play, it's for our team. We practice every week for it. We watch film, study and we came out and sold out."

The Scots had several chances to score points, but were hurt by two turnovers, both in Falcons' territory. Highland moved the ball inside the 10-yard line on four of its five drives in the second half, but were turned away twice, first on a fumble at the 3 and later when they stopped short on a fourth-and-one at the 6-yard line.

"Three or four times in the red zone and we can't get points," Gutierrez said. "That's been the story of our year. We just gotta be able to convert in those short situations.

"I told the guys that's on me. I have to make sure to hold them accountable to make sure we do the little things right, because that's what we're missing. I mean we're so close. To lose a game by one point and give them a kickoff return and one big run. I mean our defense has played well all year. It's just a matter of our offense getting going. So I have to make sure we find a formula for that to get on the right ship. We know we're close, it's just a matter of doing all the little things right."

The Scots received a big lift from junior Raul Palomino, who finished with a game-high 160 yards rushing on 30 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 7-7 with 3 minutes left in the first half.

But the 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back was hit hard in the head late in the third quarter and was held out of the game as a precaution, Gutierrez said.

Ernie Romero carried the load for much of the fourth quarter and finished with 43 yards on 10 carries. Ott was 12 of 20 for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Ott and Brucker connected on a 6-yard scoring pass to tie the game at 14-14 with 3:39 left in the third quarter.

But Gooden followed with his long touchdown run to give the Falcons the lead again at 21-14 just 16 seconds later.

"It's good (to get that first win)," Schilhabel said. "Usually we've been starting league off slow, so to get that first league win and go 1-0, that's huge for us. But the way the league is shaping up to be, it's going to be very competitive going down the stretch, so to be able to get this one out of the way ... we have a tough test against BHS next week, but this is definitely going to give us the wind under our sails that we need."