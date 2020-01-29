Goodell: We want to help Antonio Brown get on the right track

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fielded a question about Antonio Brown’s status early in his press conference from Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Wednesday.

Brown has been out of the NFL since being released by the Patriots in September in the wake of a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. He has not been suspended or placed on the Commissioner Exempt list as a result of that lawsuit. Brown was also arrested last week and charged with three crimes, including battery.

Goodell offered no update about any league discipline and instead focused on Brown’s well-being. He said that was the top priority for the league and talked about the resources that the NFL and NFLPA have in place to assist players who may be struggling with off-field issues.

“We want to help get him on the right track,” Goodell said.

Goodell added that he’s confident that can happen, although the timeline for any return to action will likely take a while to take shape.