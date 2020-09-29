After three players and five staffers on the Titans tested positive, the NFL is reminding all 32 teams of the requirement to take every possible step to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak within an NFL locker room.

In a memo to club presidents and executives, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said today that it is vital that they follow all league guidelines about protecting everyone at the team facility from the virus.

“These results confirm the need to remain diligent in implementing all of our health and safety protocols to the fullest extent,” Goodell wrote. “This includes not only our testing program, but facility maintenance, wearing of PPE by players and staff, and carefully regulating behavior and contracts outside of the club facility. It is also critical to remind everyone in your organization — players and non-players — immediately to report any symptoms that they have, or that family members or others with whom they are in close contact have, to your club physician or Infection Control Officer.”

Goodell said the league is exploring the nature of contacts among people who tested positive on the Titans to determine whether infection likely occurred in the locker room, a team flight or elsewhere. The league wants to determine exactly what happened with the Titans outbreak, and be sure it doesn’t happen again.

Goodell to team executives: Titans’ results show we need to remain diligent originally appeared on Pro Football Talk