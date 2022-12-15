Goodell speaks to media after December League Meeting concludes
Can France become the first team in 60 years to go back-to-back?
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the [more]
Dansby Swanson went from No. 4 of the “big four” shortstops available on the market to holding all the cards.
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
The Carlos Correa deal will have a big impact on other Giants and the rest of their offseason. Here's what's next for Brandon Crawford, Marco Luciano and others.
Cole Beasley has put the past behind him and is anxious to get back on the field and help the Bills in their Super Bowl quest.
Here is a look at the World Cup prize money table and the full list of how much each nation received based on their performance in Qatar.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Pat Knight reflected on his friendship with Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Here are some of the top college football players that have entered the portal and could make an immediate impact on a new team.
Tony Dungy has been where the Bears are and has successfully traveled the rebuild to title road. He knows how the Bears should approach the final games of a "lost season" and the draft decisions that are upcoming.
If there was a moment that summed up the guts, determination and desire of this fabulous Moroccan team it came when Sofyan Amrabat chased down the flying machine that is Kylian Mbappe.
"I do believe that. They want to trade me."
Carson Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles preseason games, has resurfaced in the NFC months after the Birds cut him following an odd preseason. By Reuben Frank
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15 on NFL Network, but there's a catch: It's a day earlier than normal.
Argentina great Lionel Messi meets his younger club team-mate in Sunday’s showpiece.
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Here's how fans, teammates and former Ohio State players reacted to Henderson's announcement Tuesday night.