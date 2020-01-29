Goodell says schedule will celebrate Los Angeles, Las Vegas and 100th birthday

The NFL plans to do something special with the schedule to open two new stadiums in 2020, as well as to celebrate the date of September 17, 2020, which the NFL recognizes as its 100th birthday.

Asked today if the NFL might give either the Rams or the Chargers the annual Thursday night opener in the new Los Angeles stadium, Goodell said he wasn’t prepared to say that. But Goodell did say the league is hoping to have special events surrounding the opening of the Los Angeles stadium, the opening of the Las Vegas Raiders’ new stadium, and the 100th birthday event.

“We are going to be relaunching two teams in Los Angeles and one in Las Vegas. In addition, we will be celebrating our 100th birthday on September 17,” Goodell said. “Our hope would be to create the biggest and best platform for all of those events. They’re very significant to the future of the league.”

September 17 is the second Thursday of the NFL season, so the league will likely do something to recognize the significance of the date for that Thursday night game. As for the Thursday night opener, Goodell said it won’t necessarily feature the Super Bowl winner, as it has most years. All of that is still being worked out.