As NFL players renew their protests against police brutality, President Trump will renew his criticism of kneeling during the national anthem. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league can’t allow that criticism to cause it to lose focus.

Goodell said on ESPN that he isn’t going to answer to every tweet from Trump, but he will support players who are speaking out for social justice.

“I can’t answer that but I can tell you that we’re going to continue to focus on our work, the things we’re doing in our communities to make them better,” he said, via MassLive.com. “Working with our players, working with our teams and working with community leaders to try to effectuate the change that we all know is necessary today.”

The NFL was clearly taken aback by Trump’s harsh criticism when the national anthem issue first exploded, but at this point the league’s best bet is simply to ignore Trump’s tweets and focus on its own work.

Goodell says NFL will “continue to focus on our work” amid Trump criticism originally appeared on Pro Football Talk