Goodell: No NFL discipline of Kraft until court case resolved

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters at the league's spring meetings on Wednesday that the NFL will take no disciplinary action against Robert Kraft until the Patriots owner's solicitation of prostitution case is resolved.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says on #Patriots owner Robert Kraft, he won't speculate on discipline and adds the league will be gathering its own facts on the situation. No resolution until his legal matter is concluded. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2019

Also Wednesday, Judge Leonard Hanser indefinitely postponed Kraft's trial until the appeal by prosecutors of Hanser's decision to suppress the use of video evidence obtained at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. Police say those videos show Kraft paying for sex when he the spa twice in a 24-hour period in January.

Kraft issued a public apology after the arrest and has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of solicitation.

The appeal over the videos won't be heard until at least Sept. 4. The Patriots open their season Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium, meaning Kraft will likely still be waiting for the resolution of his court case and any discipline from the NFL when the team's sixth Super Bowl championship banner is raised in a ceremony before that "Sunday Night Football" opener.

