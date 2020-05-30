Goodell: NFL is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Saturday responding to the protests across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

“The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country. The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel,” the statement began.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.

“As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners.”

Several NFL players have spoken out against the death of Floyd, which has ignited protests across the country. It has also led to renewed attention on Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and remains unsigned by any NFL team since becoming a free agent more than three years ago.

