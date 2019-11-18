Goodell: Garrett discipline had to make clear actions were unacceptable

Just about everyone in the football world weighed in on Browns defensive end Myles Garrett‘s helmet swing to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph‘s head last Thursday and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s thoughts have now been added to the file.

Goodell spoke to Gary Myers of OTG the morning after the game in an interview that was distributed on Monday. Goodell said there was “no place in the game” for what Garrett did and said that the league quickly and firmly suspended Garrett, Browns defensive end Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey to make it clear their actions were unacceptable.

Goodell extended that explanation to the fines handed out to the two teams and outlined the steps that Garrett will take toward reinstatement from his indefinite suspension.

“He will not play the rest of the season. He will probably meet with us some time in the offseason,” Goodell said. “We’ll make a judgement . . . Does he have remorse? Does he understand why it’s not acceptable? Do we understand what he’s going to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again?”

All three players are appealing their suspensions with Garrett looking for a specific number of games he’ll be suspended in his hearing, so that path could change at some point in the future.