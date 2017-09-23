Goodell calls Trump comments divisive, disrespectful

The NFL has responded to Friday night’s comments from President Trump. And the NFL isn’t mincing words.

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

There it is — divisive and “unfortunate lack of respect.” While not as strong as maybe it could have been (the statement doesn’t even directly mention the President), the response was much stronger than most assumed it would have been.

And now we’ll all tune in to one specific Twitter account for the inevitable rejoinder.