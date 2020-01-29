Goodell: Bills stadium issues have to be settled in coming months

Among the questions that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fielded during a press conference in Miami on Wednesday was one regarding the Bills’ stadium.

New Era Field is one of the older buildings in the league and it was renovated in the last decade, but there’s been continued talk about more expansive renovations or building a new stadium for the team to call home.

On Wednesday, Goodell said the NFL wants the Bills to be in Buffalo and be successful while adding that it is important for the team to have a stadium that is “competitive” with others in the league. He also said that the decision about which route to pursue is something the Bills and the local government have to hammer out in the near future.

“Those are things that the group has to settle collectively and to address over the next several months, if not sooner,” Goodell said.

The Bills’ current lease at New Era Field runs through the 2020 season.